J-K locals hope for boost in business, employment with new tourist huts in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): With the completion of seven tourist huts in Udhampur's Panchari village, the locals are hopeful of getting new jobs and business opportunities.

The locals expressed gratitude to Jammu and Kashmir administration and central government for developing these attractive huts which will invite tourists to small areas like Panchari village in J-K.

Speaking to ANI, Village Sarpanch Kuldeep Kumar said, "The tourism department has developed these tourist huts in our village. For this, we are thankful to the government and J-K administration."

"The development of these huts have been completed and is expected to generate employment among the locals here. Even the farmers will be benefitted, who earlier had to go to the market areas to sell their produce," Kumar added.



Sinkar Singh, a local said, "There are only 7-8 huts as of now but more will be developed soon. These huts have been developed using Malaysian technology under the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)."

"The technology will help in the developing of Udhampur," he said.

"Earlier, locals were mainly dependent on the farming but with the advent of the technology, locals can explore more employment opportunities," he added.

Angrez Singh, another local said, "The construction of tourist huts will boost the tourism sector here. We are thankful to the administration."

"They should take up more development projects like this," Singh suggested. (ANI)

