J-K: Lt Governor condemns killings of BJP leader Wasim Bari

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has condemned the killings of BJP leader Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmed and brother Umar Bashir.

In a condolence message, Murmu has said that the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against the humanity and the perpetrators of this cowardly act shall be brought to justice, read a statement from Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed his deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, at about 8:45 pm on Wednesday, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon Bari and his family members outside their shop/residence in Muslimabad area of Bandipora. Bari along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umer Bashir were killed in the attack.

"In this terror incident BJP leader identified as Wasim Bari, his father Bashir Ahmad and his brother Umer Bashir got seriously injured. All the three injured persons were shifted to hospital but unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries," read the police release.

Security personnel of former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari have been detained for "negligence" under the police act, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

"Pertinently the deceased was a protected person and 10 policemen were deployed for his security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident. Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law," the release said.

"Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime besides why he was without any security at the time of the incident. The men deployed for his security are being detained for negligence under police act," it said. (ANI)