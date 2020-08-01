J-K Lt Governor expresses grief over KAS officer's demise who died of COVID-19

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu expressed grief over KAS Officer Tasaduq Jeelani's death, due to COVID-19, on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir's Special Secretary of the Social Welfare Department passed away on Tuesday due to the deadly virus. Jeelani was admitted to the hospital on July 14.

"He was a dedicated officer who worked with zeal and enthusiasm. It's unfortunate that we lost him so early," the Lt Governor said, adding that he prayed for the deceased's soul and the bereaved family.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,662 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory. (ANI)

