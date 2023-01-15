J-K Lt Governor inaugurates Doppler Weather Radar at Banihal Top

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday jointly inaugurated the X-Band Doppler Weather Radar at Banihal Top during the 148th Foundation Day celebrations of India Meteorological Department.

On the occasion, Doppler Weather Radar Systems for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh were also inaugurated.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the event.

"The system will go a long way in augmenting and helping the agriculture and allied sectors and tourism which are the mainstay of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said addressing the event virtually.

Lt Governor congratulated the India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India and said, "IMD is playing a significant role in protecting life and livelihood of the people from adverse weather and is registering remarkable progress in making J-K disaster-proof."



Lt Governor further said that the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR), having a range of 100 kms will help in the detection of severe weather events and the safe conduct of various pilgrimages, especially Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

"The UT receives heavy snowfall in winter and heavy rain in summer which makes it vulnerable to various kinds of natural disasters like cloud bursts, lightning, landslide, flash flood, flood and avalanches. Considering the vulnerability due to various kinds of extreme weather, especially in a changing climate scenario, and to provide better and improved weather services for timely forecasts, IMD had installed two Doppler Weather Radars each in Jammu and Srinagar," he said.

Stating that the recent one installed at Banihal Top will facilitate tourists and the tourism industry, safe navigation of air crafts and help to detect severe weather events, especially thunderstorms, heavy showers, hailstorms, heavy snowfall etc, he said, "I hope the Radar will prove to be useful in mitigating weather disasters, if any, in future."

Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "socio-economic development" of J-K and the safety and welfare of its people.

"The Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Scientists are doing remarkable work to enhance synergy between technology and common citizens," the Lt Governor added.

As many as eight publications of the IMD were released and school children and best-performing offices and officers of IMD were also felicitated to mark the occasion. (ANI)

