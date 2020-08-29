Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
J-K Lt Governor makes surprise visit to Civil Secretariat

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:41 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha made a surprise visit to the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Friday.
Later he also held a meeting with the Central team of experts to take stock of COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory.
As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir currently has
7,743 active COVID-19 cases, while 26,721 people have recovered from the viral infection. As many as 671 people have also lost their lives to Coronavirus in the UT so far. (ANI)

