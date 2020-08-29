J-K Lt Governor makes surprise visit to Civil Secretariat

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha made a surprise visit to the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Friday.

Later he also held a meeting with the Central team of experts to take stock of COVID-19 situation in the Union Territory.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir currently has

7,743 active COVID-19 cases, while 26,721 people have recovered from the viral infection. As many as 671 people have also lost their lives to Coronavirus in the UT so far. (ANI)

