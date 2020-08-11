Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan (Source: Twitter)
J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha meets President, Vice President

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
The newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.
Sinha, a former union minister, had taken the oath of office as Lt Governor on August 7. (ANI)

