New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.
The newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Vice President at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas.
Sinha, a former union minister, had taken the oath of office as Lt Governor on August 7. (ANI)
J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha meets President, Vice President
ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:43 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.