J-K: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits family of Councillor Rakesh Pandita, who was killed in terrorist attack

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited the family of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita who was killed in a terrorist attack on June 2 and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members.

The Lt Governor also sanctioned the ex gratia amount of Rs 40 lakhs to family members of the deceased Municipal Councillor.



"The entire administration stands with the family of late Rakesh Pandita in this hour of grief," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor assured the bereaved family of stringent action against the perpetrators and informed them that a high-level investigation has already been initiated. He added that the terrorists involved in this heinous act of violence will be brought to justice soon.

Municipal Councillor of Pulwama's Tral Rakesh Pandita was killed in the firing by three terrorists in Tral Payeen on June 2. (ANI)

