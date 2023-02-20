J-K: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, assures better facilities to pilgrims

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Monday visited the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi at Katra, Jammu and Kashmir and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

The Lt Governor accompanied by Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj and other board members prayed for peace, prosperity and happiness for all.

The Lt Governor, during his visit to the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, inaugurated Tripti Bhojanalaya and Prasad Kendra cum Souvenir Shop at the holy shrine.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is fully devoted to providing better facilities to the pilgrims during their pilgrimage to the holy shrine, observed the Lt Governor.



"In the last 3 years, we have developed new infrastructure and several new initiatives like RFID, CCTV, and new registration counter were started for hassle-free pilgrimage," he said.

The upcoming Durga Bhawan & Skywalk, and the recently approved integrated digital solution will make this spiritual journey more convenient, organized and memorable for the devotees, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), took a first-hand appraisal of the progress of the ongoing construction work of Durga Bhawan and other facilities.

SMVDSB has decided to develop the Shankaracharya temple near Katra. Durga Bhawan will be dedicated to devotees before the Navratri festival this year. It will provide accommodation to 3000 pilgrims per day near Bhawan, the Lt Governor said.

Chief Executive Officer, of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg briefed the Lt Governor about ongoing projects and the efforts of the board for upgrading and expanding the facilities for the pilgrims. (ANI)

