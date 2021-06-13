J-K Lt Governor reviews COVID-19 containment measures, directs officials to vaccinate 45+ age group by June end

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): In order to review the effectiveness of COVID-19 containment measures, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a series of high-level meetings, wherein members of COVID Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, and other senior officials participated here at Civil Secretariat.

Emphasizing on conducting the vaccination drive on mission mode, the Lieutenant Governor fixed June 30, 2021, as a deadline for the 100 per cent saturation of the first dose of vaccination for the 45 and above age group.

He further directed the officials to ensure that 30 per cent of the targeted population falling under the 18-44 age group is inoculated with the first dose by July 15, 2021.

As per the official release by the Jammu and Kashmir government, while taking a district-wise appraisal of the COVID situation, the Lieutenant Governor suggested a host of measures to Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of police (SPs), Health Department needed to be implemented to bring down the positivity rate across the UT.

Taking note of the decrease in positivity rate being registered in most of the districts, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the collaborative efforts from all the stakeholders, coupled with comprehensive surveillance of COVID-19, decentralization of healthcare system, accelerated vaccination drive, rigorous testing for early case detection, prompt contact tracing, effective COVID clinical management and continuous augmentation of healthcare infrastructure, human resources and the committed efforts of our doctors, paramedics, and other Corona warriors have yielded favourable results in controlling the spread of Coronavirus in the UT.

"Corona Warriors, frontline workers, citizens and the entire team of the Jammu and Kashmir administration worked hard to save lives and secure our future", he added.

"The next few days are crucial in terms of making further improvements in all indicators of the COVID containment measures. With optimum utilization of testing and vaccination capacities, strict adherence of standard operating procedures (SoPs), following COVID appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit, and by working 24x7, we can address the challenges of COVID pandemic", Sinha said.

On areas with low vaccination rate, the Lieutenant Governor directed the concerned DCs to strategize a comprehensive plan in coordination with the Police and Civil administration to accelerate the vaccination drive. Districts with the scope of improvement need to go an extra mile to achieve desirable results.

"Ensure no social gatherings, marriages, and community programmes, takes place without prior permissions. Constitute Joint teams of Police, District Administration and Health department for special enforcement drives and spreading continuous awareness through announcements regarding adherence of COVID appropriate behaviour, besides conducting door-to-door vaccination and involving community elders to complement the administration's efforts," the Lieutenant Governor directed the DCs.

He also stressed on notifying micro-containment zones on scientific parameters to ensure its effective outcome. The Lieutenant Governor asked the police department to distribute face masks amongst the violators at checkpoints. "The message should be clear that the aim is not only penalizing but care and protecting the people. They need to be aware that the restrictions are for their welfare and safety," he added.

Stressing on effective operationalization of COVID Care Centres in Panchayats, Sinha instructed the DCs and CMOs to fix the responsibilities for the proper functioning of these centres with all requisite facilities and its maintenance.

"Now, as the impact of the COVID has been controlled to a greater extent, it has to be ensured that COVID management measures and developmental activities must go together following all SoPs. We have to accelerate development work and build a strong economy with Innovative, Concrete and resolute policies and its implementation," observed Sinha.

"Basic amenities must be made available to the people. Maximum services should be made available on-line, focus should be on face-less service delivery on time," the Lieutenant Governor told the DCs. He also directed the DCs to submit the report on the construction of community toilets in their respective districts.

Directions were also passed regarding the establishment of offices and accommodations for DDC Chairpersons; identification of youth for extension of benefits of Mumkin scheme under Mission Youth; Hostels for wards of martyrs of Police, Para-Military and Army; completion of pending works identified under Back to Village programme; training of para-medical and other frontline workers and clearing pendency under the PMGKP, according to the release.

The Lieutenant Governor passed specific directions to speed up the process for identification of beneficiaries under the Special Scheme 'Saksham-SASCM' envisaged by the Government for families which have lost their bread earner during the pandemic. (ANI)