J-K Lt Governor Sinha hands over appointment letter to slain Kashmiri Pandit's wife

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), February 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over the appointment letter to Suneeta Pandith, wife of Suneel Pandith, who was killed by terrorists in the Shopian district of J&K last year.

Handing over the appointment letter to the wife of the slain Kashmiri Pandit, the Lt Governor assured the family of all possible assistance from the administration.

Other family members of Suneel Pandith were also present at the Raj Bhawan while handing over the appointment letter.

In October, another Kashmiri Pandit named Puran Krishan Bhat was also murdered by terrorists in the Shopian district while going to an orchard. (ANI)