J-K Lt Governor visits forward areas of Poonch, reviews security situation

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took stock of the security situation during his visit to the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday.

The Lt Governor, who is on a two-day visit to Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) and forward areas at the border village Degwar Terwan in Poonch.

He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; Brigadier Rajesh Bisht; ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh; DIG and other senior officials of civil administration and the army.

Sinha was briefed on the overall security situation prevalent on the Line of Control, development works in the border villages by the army, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.



While interacting with the officers and personnel of the Armed Forces, the Lt Governor, commended them for their selfless service in challenging situations. He appreciated the excellent synergy between civil administration, J-K Police, army and other security agencies.

"I salute the exemplary bravery of our Armed Forces. J-K UT is witnessing new dawn of peace, progress and prosperity. Our armed forces, police, and CAPFs are handling the challenges with full strength, valour and dedication. India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb peace, unity and integrity of the country," he said.

Later, the Lt Governor addressed the border population at Government Girls High School Degwar, Terwan. He observed that BADP has accentuated the development process of the villages along the border.



The Lt Governor took feedback on the benefits being extended under PM Aawas Yojna and other schemes and facilities like LPG, Scholarships etc from the people present in the gathering.

The Lt Government asked the people present on the occasion to ensure enrolment of those who might have been left out under the SEHAT Scheme.

The Lt Governor further said that various unprecedented initiatives and interventions by the UT administration have led to a corruption-free, fear-free and transparent governance system in Jammu Kashmir.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special focus on the development and prosperity of Border people, especially the Youth. The young generation should come forward and avail the benefits of various schemes launched under Mission youth to become self-reliant and successful entrepreneurs," he said.

The Lt Governor asked the people to avail maximum benefits from a transparent and responsible governance system put in place in the UT. He further asked them to give feedback on the various e-services launched to uproot corruption from J-K.

The Lt Governor observed that after the complete implementation of the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments and the establishment of a three-tier system in J-K, the funds received by the panchayats have increased considerably.

"The goal of the UT administration is to bring the development process in terms of Health services, road connectivity, education and other services in Villages especially the Border Villages at par with that of Towns and the cities," he said.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor directed the District Administration to identify land for developing local industries in the District.

Earlier, Abdul Ghani, Member DDC Poonch submitted a memorandum of demands to which the Lt Governor assured of appropriate redressal of all the genuine issues on merit. (ANI)

