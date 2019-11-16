J-K: Lt Guv approves 1.30 lakh new pension cases

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 : In view of expanding social security in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday approved 1.30 lakh new pension cases in addition to the existing 6.13 lakh pensioners.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Saturday took to Twitter and announced that the Lt Governor has directed Social Welfare Department to take up the matter with the Government of India.

"Lieutenant Governor approves 1.30 Lakh new pension cases in addition to existing 6.13 lakh pensioners. Directs SWD to take up the matter with the Central government for 100 per cent coverage of all eligible persons," DIPR tweeted.

