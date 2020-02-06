J-K Lt Guv approves proposal to set up elevated light rail system in Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Thursday approved the proposal of Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department to set up elevated light rail system in Jammu and Srinagar to provide 'best-in-class' mobility.

"Lt Governor, GC Murmu approved the proposal of the H&UD Deptt to set up Elevated Light #Rail System in both the capital cities of #JammuandSrinagar to provide "best-in-class" mobility in terms of safe, reliable, convenient, cost-effective and sustainable public transport system," Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir tweeted.

Light rail or light rail transit (LRT) is a form of urban rail public transportation that generally has a lower capacity and lower speed than heavy rail and metro systems, but higher capacity and higher speed than traditional street-running tram systems. (ANI)