J-K Lt Guv calls for doubling the efforts to contain spread of the coronavirus

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday asked the officers engaged in coronavirus prevention efforts to double their efforts for containing the spread of the deadly virus.

He chaired a high-level meeting here at Raj Bhavan.

"The Lt Governor observed that being at the threshold of the third stage of COVID-19, escalating the preparatory efforts for preventing the spread of the virus is required. He passed the directions for doubling up of the isolation and quarantine facilities as well as beds in the hospitals and asked the officers for tracing the contacts of suspected cases of COVID-19 so that random sampling and testing could be done as a precautionary measure," a press statement reads.

"He asked the officials to ensure home delivery of essential commodities in vulnerable areas; identify labour pockets and slum areas and form teams to provide ration and essential commodities to these areas. He directed for allocating mobile ambulances for random health checkups of the students living in Hostels across the UT and also to ensure the ration supply etc to them," the statement added.

The Lt Governor also appealed to the religious leaders to stop all types of religious congregations to avoid public gatherings.

"He called for regular fumigation and announcements, especially in Kashmir and other areas where a large number of people with foreign travel history is coming up. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board was asked to distribute ration kits to Pony-walas, Palki-walas, Pithoos and other stranded workers who have lost their wages due to closing of the pilgrimage," it added.(ANI)

