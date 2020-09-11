J-K Lt Guv launches Integrated Grievance Redress and Monitoring System

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced the start of public grievance redressal called JK i-grams (Jammu and Kashmir integrated grievance redress and monitoring system) in Srinagar, Jammu and Reasi on a pilot basis.



Speaking at a press conference here, Sinha said, 'We have taken an important step. We are starting public grievance redressal called JK i-grams (Jammu & Kashmir integrated grievance redress & monitoring system) in Srinagar, Jammu & Reasi on a pilot basis. It will be in place in every village before October 2."

"Jammu and Kashmir will be the first Union Territory (UT) to be linked with Centre's CPgram," he added. (ANI)

