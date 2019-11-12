Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. File photo/ANI
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu. File photo/ANI

J-K Lt Guv reviews health, medical education sector

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 22:59 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday held separate meetings to review the health and medical education sector and also the externally aided projects being executed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta, amongst others were the other officials present in the meetings.
During the course of these meetings, the Lieutenant Governor was informed that Jammu and Kashmir is the leader in issuing the golden cards under the under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) with 11.35 lakh golden cards against the target of 31 lakh.
The Lieutenant Governor urged officials to achieve the set target at the earliest and also gave orders for the installation of generators to be installed at all government hospitals in the region.
In another meeting, Murmu reviewed the various externally aided projects being executed by the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) for ensuring water supply, solid waste management, urban transport amongst other facilities in Srinagar and Jammu cities.
Meanwhile, he also greeted the people ahead of the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 12.
He described Guru Nanakji as an apostle of peace and tolerance whose teachings would continue to inspire generations, leading them to the path of righteousness and brotherhood.
He also said, "Guruji strove all his life for promoting social justice and equality and to bring about peace and harmony among the communities." (ANI)

