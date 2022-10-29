J-K: Man arrested for sacrilege at Srinagar mosque

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): Srinagar Police on Saturday arrested a man in a case of alleged sacrilege at a mosque in the city.

According to Police, an incident of sacrilege took place in Khan Masjid Gojwara, wherein a person threw the Quran into water.

The incident took place at a mosque in Gojwara area of Srinagar district.



"Accused Irshad Ahmad Mir of Maloora, Srinagar arrested in overnight raids. The accused seems of unsound mind," said police.

A case was registered at Nowhatta police station under relevant sections.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

