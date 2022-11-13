J-K: Man fires in wedding ceremony in Srinagar, arrested

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a man for allegedly opening fire during a wedding ceremony in Srinagar.

The wedding ceremony was beng held on Saturday in the Allochi Bagh area of Srinagar.

Police said the arrested person was identified as Moin Khan, a resident of Peerbagh.



"A man, identified as Moin Khan, was arrested for firing from his licensed pistol during a marriage ceremony in Aloochibagh and endangering lives of others. The person is a habitual offender in this," the J&K police said in a statement.

An FIR was registered at Shergari police station. Police seized the pistol from the accused.

In another case, Srinagar Police arrested a man for allegedly hitting an elderly man with his scooter.

Police said Sahil Nayaz Kuchay of Baghat was arrested in a hit-and-run case where an elderly was hit by a scooty rider who fled the spot after.

The injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said, adding that the FIR was registered at Sadar police station. The scooter was also seized. (ANI)

