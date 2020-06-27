J-K: Manoj Dwivedi appointed as Chief Secretary of General Administration Dept

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday announced that Manoj Dwivedi has been appointed as Chief Secretary of General Administration Department.

"Manoj Dwivedi has been appointed as Chief Secretary of General Administration Departement in addition to his current charge of Industries and Commerce," said the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir.

"He will also hold additional charge of Director General of Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development," it further said. (ANI)

