J-K: Many female candidates participate in police recruitment drive

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A good number of female candidates are participating in the ongoing recruitment drive for Special Police Officers (SPOs) being organised here.

"In the ongoing recruitment of SPOs, starting from October 9, as many as 4,072 candidates including a large number of females are competing for their final selection," said Anita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

"These female candidates are from backward districts of the state. They are feeling encouraged. Most of them have qualified marathon, shot-put, and other tests. They want to help their families. They also want to be independent," Sharma told ANI.

"I have qualified 1,000-meter long run and shot-put outdoor tests. Now the height and documents are to be examined. I want to serve my country and have no fear in the mind," said one of the girl participants.

These girls are from the remotest and hilly parts of Ramban district and are participating in the recruitment rally with a lot of enthusiasm.

"This is the second time I have come. Last time, I didn't qualify but I hope this time I will be selected. I was always passionate about joining the police. It will also make me financially sound," said another candidate.

The minimum qualification to be an SPO is matriculation. However, many aspirants are intermediates and graduates. (ANI)

