J-K medical student Tabish Khan turning waste to art

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 29 (ANI): Pursuing two of her passions simultaneously, Tabish Aijaz Khan of Anantnag district is a self-taught artist who paints on Chinar leaves and waste material while pursuing her education.

Tabish hailing from Iqbal Abad in South Kashmir's Anantnag district is currently pursuing MBBS and is having tremendous skills in painting. She has been a self-taught painting artist since her school days. She was in 4th standard when she first drew painting and since then it has become her hobby.



"I started painting cartoons and drawings back in school as a hobby and with practice, my painting skills were improved," Tabish told ANI.

Back in 2016, Tabish completed her schooling and took up painting while preparing for medical college. This is when she realized that she is passionate about her art.



"I started painting more in 2016 and I used to post the pictures of my art on the social media platforms for which I received a great response. It encouraged me to paint more. Earlier, I used to think it is my hobby but during this time, I realised it was my passion," she said.

Being an artist, Tabish sees even a broken cup and chinar leaf as her canvas.



"I paint on canvas sheet, papers but I also paint on waste material like chinar leaves, wooden block, broken cup, plate eggshell, and stone. As I believe that nothing is useless, it is the way you see the object. When those useless things are painted, it is turned into a beautiful art piece," she added.

On being asked about her parent's reaction to her painting, Tabish said, "Currently, I am in the fourth year of my medical course. My parents have always been supportive. They have encouraged me to pursue both painting and MBBS."

"Painting helps me to relieve my stress as my course (medical) is a stressful one," she added.

Tabish's mother said, "I am really proud of my daughter. She always wanted to pursue the medical course and become a doctor. I am happy to see her pursue both - painting and academics." (ANI)

