J-K: Medium to low danger level avalanches likely in next 24 hours

Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Sunday issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours.

The Authority informed that low-danger level avalanches are likely in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts, while medium-danger level avalanches are likely to strike Doda, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Kupwara districts.

"Medium-danger level avalanche likely in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Kupwara districts and low-danger level avalanche likely in Baramulla and Ganderbal districts in next 24 hours. People are advised to take precautions and avoid these areas," J-K Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)