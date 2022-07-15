J-K: Mehbooba Mufti's sister Rubaiya Sayeed appears before CBI court in 1989 kidnapping case

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Rubaiya Sayeed, the sister of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Muft and daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, on Friday appeared before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here to record her statement in the 1989 kidnapping case.

Rubaiya Sayeed appeared before the court for the first time in the case. The next date of hearing for the case has been given on August 23 and Rubaiya has been told to appear on that date also.

Notably, Rubaiya Sayeed was abducted by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) militants on December 8, 1989. Yasin Malik, who is serving life imprisonment in Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, is an accused in this case along with others.

"The statement of witness Rubaiya Sayeed was recorded in court today. She has identified Yasin Malik. The next date of the hearing is on August 23. She has identified four accused in total," CBI lawyer Monica Kohli told ANI.



According to senior advocate and PDP spokesperson Anil Sethi, Yasin Malik also appeared in the case today through video conferencing. He has also requested to physically appear in Jammu in this case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in May this year awarded life imprisonment to separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

The NIA court while sentencing Malik to life imprisonment also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice. NIA had sought the death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19.

Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him. (ANI)

