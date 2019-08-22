J-K: Middle schools opened in areas where primary schools were opened

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said the middle schools have opened in the Kashmir Valley in the areas where primary schools were opened earlier.

"Regarding the functioning of primary and middle schools, middle schools have been opened today in the districts of Kashmir Valley in the same areas where the primary schools were opened. Attendance of teachers in the schools opened has been ranging from 60 to 80 per cent in different districts of Kashmir," SS Asgar, Director, Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir, said while addressing a press conference.

She said the attendance of students though less, has increased from the past two days.

"In the Valley districts, the attendance of students ranges from 2 to 3 per cent in the South to even 50 per cent in certain areas in the North. Some private schools, especially in Srinagar, have started their primary classes," she said.

Asgar also informed that all schools in the Jammu region are functioning normally.

Regarding attendance in government offices, she said: "The attendance has increased in the Deputy Commissioner's offices to 80 to 90 per cent and other government offices to 70 to 80 per cent. Hospital and banks are functioning normally in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Stocks of essential items and medicines are also adequate." (ANI)

