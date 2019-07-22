J-K: Militant hideout busted in Doda, arms seized

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Security forces on Monday busted a militant hideout here and seized a cache of arms and ammunition.

A team of Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint search operation at the hideout located in the Mandhaan forest area of Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu.

Eleven AK rifle magazines, four wireless sets, 581 AK 47 bullets, eight RPG rounds, five SLR magazines, one pistol magazine, one UBGL barrel, one Chinese pistol, one Desi Katta were among the items seized from the hideout. (ANI)

