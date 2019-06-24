J-K: Miscreants involved in damaging CCTVs held

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 24 (ANI): A group of miscreants, who were involved in damaging CCTVs installed at Rainawari Chowk have been arrested, Srinagar Police said on Monday.

Members of the group also inflicted grievous injuries to a police officer.

Two of the accused identified as - Owais Ahmed Dar and Adnan Mushtaq Batoo - were earlier involved in different cases.

"The group was also involved in lobbing hazardous petrol bombs on security forces and police during their movement through the area," according to a statement released by the police.

Police appealed to the people to support initiatives by them aimed at securing public properties and establishing of peace and harmony in the city. (ANI)

