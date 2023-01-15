J-K: Miscreants pelt stones at houses in Poonch, probe on

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at minority houses and an Army vehicle on Sunday in Bainch village of J-K's Poonch district, as per reports.



Reportedly, a similar incident occurred 4-5 days ago when some miscreants targeted the same Hindu minority houses in the area. The local police increased the security of the area amid increased attacks on the Hindu community.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) took cognisance of the matter and said that the police are looking into the matter and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the locals are in fear amid continuous attacks against the Hindu minority community. Recently, six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2. While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning. (ANI)

