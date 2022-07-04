J-K: More arms, ammunition, grenades recovered from Rajouri after two LeT terrorists apprehended in Reasi

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi police have made more recoveries of arms, ammunition and grenades from Rajouri district after Tukson Dhok villagers in Reasi apprehended two most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and handed them over to police.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police press note, the recoveries were made on the disclosure of arrested terrorist Talib Hussain.

The fresh recoveries that were found from Draj in Rajouri district include six sticky bombs, one pistol, three pistol magazines (Glock pistol-2 and 30 bore pistol-1), one UBGL launcher, three UBGL grenades, 75 rounds AK, 15 rounds Glock pistol, four rounds pistol 30 bore, one IED remote with an antenna.

On Sunday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been apprehended by villagers of Tuksan in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

The apprehended terrorists were identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had reached Tukson Dhok village to take shelter after continuous pressure from Police and Army. They have been identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama.

Police recovered two AK rifles, seven grenades, a Pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition from their possession.



It is pertinent to mention that Rajouri police had very recently recovered a large number of IEDs and had busted a module of LeT in which two terrorists of LeT were arrested and Talib Hussain was declared as an absconder and a reward was announced on him.

Police said Talib Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts in Rajouri district besides killings of civilians and grenade blasts.

A villager who captured the terrorists in Reasi told to ANI that he received a call from his brother two people have come to kill him.

"I got a call from my brother that two people have come and they are going to kill him. I along with my cousins reached there & saw that LeT terrorists were sleeping, we waited for the morning," a villager said.

"We got their bags, which had ammunition, out. One of them woke up amid that and tried to flee, we caught hold of him and overpowered them. We tied them with ropes and called the SDPO. Army, police and SDPO all came," a villager said.

Earlier, while appreciating the effort of the villagers, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced a reward of Rs 5 Lakhs for the brave villagers who apprehended the terrorists in the Reasi district.

"I salute the bravery of villagers of Tukson Dhok, Reasi, who apprehended two most-wanted terrorists. Such determination by the common man shows the end of terrorism is not far away. UT Govt to extend Rs 5 Lakh cash reward to villagers for the gallant act against terrorists and terrorism," Sinha said. (ANI)

