J-K: More local products to be GI-tagged to develop rural economy

Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 7 (ANI): As a major step towards the development of the rural economy, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to 'geographically identify' the important products grown in the Waknaf area of the Union Territory.

According to officials, the GI tagging of rajmash, milk products, anardana, honey and other indigenous products, wherever available, will also help establish local brands in the global market through effective branding and marketing strategies.

They said the GI tagging of Kashmir saffron has been a huge success for local producers, resulting in ongoing efforts to similarly geo-tag handwoven carpets and many other products.

GI will have the potential to deliver wider benefits to rural areas by strengthening historical and cultural links between places and people, officials said.

Speaking to Milap News Network, several locals welcomed the step saying it will go a long way in bringing socio-economic prosperity to the region.



A two-day workshop was also organised in Jammu on Friday with the aim of sensitising all stakeholders on Geographical Indications, identifying potential products and developing future strategies for empowering rural communities. A publication related to 'IPR: Registration and Protection' was also released.

At the workshop, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha appreciated the efforts of SCAST Jammu, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department in providing a common platform to Geographical Indications, Intellectual Property Rights experts, experts, and officers to explore opportunities from the perspective of farmers and artisans.

He said GI tagging will help bridge the gap between villages and cities, improve the rural economy and create physical, economic and knowledge connectivity to protect the interests of small and marginal farmers.

The L-G said the J&K administration was making concerted efforts to increase productivity through traditional knowledge, modern science and technology, promotion of agro-processing industries, creation of better market linkages, partnership between cooperative societies, universities and experts, a strong system of governance, among other benefits.

The delivery mechanism has removed bottlenecks and provided new impetus for development, he said.

He stressed the need to document the impact of GIs on product development while reiterating the government's commitment to implement the policy. (ANI)

