J-K: More than 1 lakh Paharis expected to attend a public gathering with Home Minister Amit Shah

Jammu and Kashmir [India], September 25 (ANI): From October 1, Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, during which he will address public gatherings in the two border districts of Rajouri and Kupwara. These two districts have a majority population of hill tribes, which have struggled for more than five decades for the demand of ST status.

The hill tribe people have a lot of expectations from this visit of the Union Home Minister because according to reports published in national and local newspapers, the minister is going to make an important announcement regarding giving ST status to the hill tribe during this visit.



In both places, the rallies are being organized under the auspices of the Bharatiya Janata Party, for which the party leaders and workers are also working day and night, while the members of other hill tribes are also participating in these rallies beyond their political affiliations.

On Saturday, a meeting was held at Sarnakot by senior Pahari leader Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari, which was attended by various personalities of the region, who appealed to leave all work and reach the Rajouri bus stand on October 1 to participate in the rally.

Meetings were also held at various places in Mendhar, Rajouri, Poonch, and Mandi while important meetings will be held tomorrow in other areas of Thana Mandi, Manjakot and Rajouri. (ANI)

