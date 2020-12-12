J-K: Mughal Road in Rajouri closes after heavy snowfall in higher reaches of Pir Panjal range

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): Mughal Road in Rajouri was closed on Friday after higher reaches of Pir Panjal range witnessed heavy snowfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a series of tweets said, "The Western Disturbance as a trough in mid tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along longitude 62 degrees east to the north of latitude 25 degrees north."



"Under its influence: fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and isolated rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand during 11th-12th December," the IMD said.

It said that isolated to scattered rainfall is also very likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during the same period.

The IMD further said, "Due to high moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea to northwest India at lower and middle tropospheric levels, isolated heavy rainfall, snowfall very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on 11th December." (ANI)

