J-K must prepare for 2047 when India would emerge as 'Vishwa Guru' on its 100th independence day: Jitendra Singh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 23 (ANI): Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the people of Jammu must remain steadfast and prepare themselves for the important historical moment in the year 2047 when India would emerge as 'Vishwa Guru' on its 100 years of independence.

Addressing the participants during the inauguration of 'Jammu Haat' on the occasion of Vanijya Saptah, Dr Jitendra Singh said that when India is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav', 75 years of Independence, the next 25 years are going to be crucial for the nation's growth and progress.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, Dr Jitendra Singh said that by 2047, when India would emerge as 'Vishwa Guru' on its 100 years of independence, it will be an absolute India consisting of east, west, north, and south, of which Jammu and Kashmir is also a part and thus people of Jammu must remain steadfast and prepare themselves for that important historical moment.



Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha observed that the Jammu Haat shall act as the nerve centre of exhibition activity of local art, craft and for the sale of various local handicrafts, handloom products and small scale industrial products.



"The inauguration of Jammu Haat is a celebration of the exquisite workmanship and tradition of the local craftsmen of the UT", he added.

The Lieutenant Governor also noted that the UT government is not only committed to the preservation and development of local art but also to the social and economic upliftment of lakhs of people associated with the handicraft sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

He recalled that the Karkhandar scheme started in August this year aimed to create a bridge between traditional crafts and the market, besides training the artisans, weavers associated with this rich heritage. The scheme broadly aims to revive the languishing crafts; upscale the learning techniques of trainees; improve the wages of the craftsmen through collectivization and creating linkages with producer organizations to inculcate entrepreneurial skills and aptitude to the trainees.

"Under the 'Karkhandar' scheme during the training beneficiaries will be given an honorarium of Rs 2,000 per month and an additional Rs 25,000 to buy raw materials and other items. After the training, all the craftsmen and weavers who want to start their own unit will be provided with all possible financial assistance from the administration", the Lieutenant Governor said.

"The Jammu Haat, constructed at a cost of Rs 31.63 Crores is an outcome of the long pending demand of the local craftsmen, especially the women artisans, to have a state-of-the-art exhibition venue where local crafts can be displayed and they can directly connect with the buyers," read a release by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The event was also attended by Jugal Kishore, Member Parliament, Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC Jammu, Baseer Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Dr AK Mehta, Chief Secretary, Additional Director General of Police Jammu, Raghav Langer and many others. (ANI)

