J-K: NC leader Omar Abdullah "unequivocally" condemns Dhangri attack

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday "unequivocally" condemned a terrorist attack that killed four civilians in Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and expressed his condolences.

"Deeply shocked as more details emerge of this targeted attack in Rajouri district of Jammu. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack & send my condolences to the families of the deceased. I hope those injured in this attack will make a swift & complete recovery. #RajouriAttack," Omar Abdullah tweeted.

An incident of firing was reported in Dhangri on Sunday evening in which four locals were killed and six others were injured.

According to the police, two terrorists targeted three houses barely 50 metres apart in upper Dhangri village.

"As per the information, two terrorists came and targeted three houses in the Upper Dhangri area. Four casualties were reported. The search operation is on. Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army troops have cordoned off the area. We will try to neutralize the two terrorists soon," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh said.

However, Dr Mehmood, Medical Superintendent of Associated Hospital in Rajouri said that multiple bullet injuries were found on the body of the injured.

Several organisations have called protests in Jammu on Monday against the terrorist attack in Rajouri.



Locals in Rajouri gathered at Main Chowk in the mountainside village of Dhangri, in Jammu division and raised slogans against the police and district administration.

"Had the locals not taken up the initiative, all of these 10 people would have been killed. They came to the hospital after they saw that the civilians are active. All the agencies have failed here," Dhiraj Sharma, the Sarpanch where the firing incident occurred said.

The Sarpanch also said that the police released the bodies at 2 am with no security. Police and civil administration should be reshuffled, the Sarpanch demanded further seeking the army deployment here.

Another local, Ranjeet Tara said that the alleged terrorists inquired before firing at the deceased persons as "Hindus are being targeted here".

"They checked their Aadhar card before firing at him. These shells were found at their home, They are targeting Hindus to evacuate the area. We request the Centre and the L-G to strengthen VDC (village defence committees) further and provide people here with VDC guns, so that people can protect themselves because by the time forces reach here, the entire area could have been finished," Ranjeet Tara said.

Ranjeet Tara further said that they won't vacate the side of the protest until action is taken.

Police have strengthened the presence of security and forces and are continuing their search operation in the Dhangri village. (ANI)

