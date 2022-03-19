J-K: New education and employment opportunities open up as roads, electricity reach remote villages of Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): The hopes and possibilities of new and better employment opportunities are knocking on the doors of the people living in far-flung remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir as roads and electricity reached the doorsteps of villages situated in Kalakote sub-division of Rajouri district.

"This area is more than 100-125 km away from Rajouri city. It was very difficult to travel there earlier but with the construction of these roads, life has become easier here. Not only roads but we also have electricity here now which we didn't have earlier," said Abbey Rehman, Sarpanch of Narla village as he inspects the ongoing road construction in his village.



Under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road connectivity has been established between Mathiani to Narla, Narla to Bambal and Narla to Kotcharwal villages falling under Rajouri district.

With the construction of roads, locals have started tapping the new opportunities which come into a city with infrastructural development.



"Employment opportunities have started developing in this region after the construction of roads. People have bought vehicles. New shops are being opened in this area. I myself have bought a taxi," said Zafar Ali, a local.

"Those from my village who were working in different parts of the country are returning back as opportunities are opening up here only starting with the labour work in the construction of roads," he added.



With the advent of roads and vehicles in the villages, the residents are now able to visit hospitals in the city sooner than they were able to do earlier.

"Earlier it used to take two days in reaching Rajouri, now it has been substantially reduced because of the constructions of roads. It has connected many villages like Narla and Bambal. Earlier it was difficult to take someone, now that the people have vehicles after the construction of road, it has become easier," said Mohinder Singh, another local.

Meanwhile, electricity connections in the region are helping kids continue their studies even after sunset.



"Earlier we used to face many problems because electricity was not here. We were dependent on earthen lamps to study but now that we have electricity connections to our houses, we can study anytime now, even after sunset when it becomes dark," said Vinu Sharma, a student. (ANI)