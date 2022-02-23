J-K: NH-44 closed for vehicular traffic due to landslide triggered by incessant rainfall, accumulation of snow

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), February 23 (ANI): The National Highway 44 has been closed for vehicular traffic at Cafeteria Mod and Morag due to landslide and shooting stones triggered by incessant rainfall and at Panthial and due to the accumulation of snow on the highway in Quazigund area, said the police on Wednesday.

Around 300 Kashmir Valley-bound trucks have got stranded in Banihal in the Ramban district due to snowfall.

Continuous snowfall in Kashmir has led to the delay in flights at Srinagar airport and reduced the visibility to 400m in the area.



The officials at Srinagar airport informed that snow clearing operations are underway on the runway and on the apron following heavy snowfall.

"We are having continuous snowfall at our airport. Our snow clearing operations are in continuous progress on the runway and the apron. However, the visibility is only 400m," the officials said. Further, they said, "All flights of all airlines are delayed. We will continuously update the status of flights."

In a bid to monitor the level of snowfall, the Mechanical Engineering Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also set up a snow control room in Srinagar to respond to any emergency calls in case of a snowstorm. (ANI)

