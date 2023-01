Jammu and Kashmir [India], January 25 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day 2023, the National Highway-44 has been closed in view of rain and shooting stones.



The Deputy Commissioner of Ramban informed on Wednesday that the NH-44 has been closed.

"NH-44 closed in view of rains and shooting stones. Pl check with @Traffic_hqrs for updates," the statement by Ramban DC read. (ANI)