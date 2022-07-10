J-K: NHB holds programme in Ramban to boost farmers' income

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare has brought under its purview the National Horticulture Board (NHB) in Ramban and extended various Horticulture schemes under it for the welfare of farmers to multiply their income.

Recently, on July 8, an awareness programme was also organized by the NHB which was presided by the District Development Council, Chairperson, Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shaan.

During the programme, Deputy Director, NHB, Sansar Ahmed educated the farmers and PRIs from across Ramban district about various schemes under NHB beneficial for the farmers.

Area Marketing Officer, Horticulture (Planning and Marketing), Sunil Bakshi, Chief Horticulture Officer, Ramban, Anil Gorka and Chief Agriculture Officer, Ramban, Ashwani Kumar were also prominently present on the occasion.



Sunil Baksh, Area Marketing Officer, Horticulture (Planning and Marketing)," For the first time in J&K, National Horticulture Board (NHB) has touched the entire state. In Ramban, there are fruit mandis, and rippery chamber. We have a tie-up with Reliance but we don't have refer vans and unless there are refer vans we cannot give satisfactory outcomes.

He further said, "We also need Polygreen house for the supply of all kinds of vegetables in all seasons.

Irfan Majid, a progressive farmer," National Horticulture Board had organised a discussion for the first time in Ramban and they have created a very good awareness for the budding famers like me.

He added, "There are a lot of schemes for unemployed youngsters of J&K like mushroom cultivation, Polygreen house and all the schemes have 50 per cent subsidy.

Swamiraj Bhagat, another progressive farmer, "National Horticulture Board had come to Ramban and explained to us about many things like mushroom cultivation, Polygreen house. I am really thankful to NHB because these schemes will help in the betterment of the country's economy." (ANI)

