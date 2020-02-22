Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission (NHM) has selected 460 Ayurvedic/Unani doctors and nursing candidates for a six-month certificate programme in community health.
"The National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir has selected 460 Ayurvedic/Unani doctors and nursing candidates for a 6-month certificate programme in community health," Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir tweeted on Saturday.
The state NHM has already trained and deployed 247 mid-level healthcare providers (MLHPs) at the health and wellness centres. (ANI)
J-K NHM selects 460 doctors for community health programme
ANI | Updated: Feb 22, 2020 20:24 IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Health Mission (NHM) has selected 460 Ayurvedic/Unani doctors and nursing candidates for a six-month certificate programme in community health.