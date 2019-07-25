Representative Image
J-K: NIA carries out searches to probe subversive activities by LeT

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 02:27 IST

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at four places in connection to a case pertaining to subversive activities by terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in Kulgam district of the state.
NIA teams seized "incriminating documents" photographs of militants and electronic devices including five mobile phones, one Laptop, one Hard Disk, Memory and SIM card and some pen drives.
"On July 24, NIA carried out searches at four places in connection with the investigation in case RC-28/2018/NIA/DLI in Badgam and Srinagar. Searches were conducted at the house of Bakhtiyar Mujeev Mullaha at Rajbagh area, Srinagar and at the houses of Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Mohd Afzal Mir in Badgam," the investigative agency said in a statement.
NIA teams were accompanied and supported by the teams of Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
'During searches, NIA teams have seized incriminating documents including photographs of militants and electronic devices (five mobile phones, one Laptop, one Hard Disk, Memory and SIM card and some pen drives)," NIA said in its statement.
The connected persons in the case are being questioned by NIA. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 02:37 IST

