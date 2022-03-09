J-K: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Baramulla district

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Pattan town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, informed NIA officials on Wednesday.



NIA officials said that the places being raided include the residential house of former District President Jamate Islamia Abdul Gani Wani and Peer Tanveer.

