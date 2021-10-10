J-K: NIA conducts raids in Anantnag in 'ISIS-Voice of Hind', Bathindi IED recovery cases

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two cases: 'ISIS-Voice of Hind' case and the 'Bathindi IED recovery' case.



Earlier, the agency officials had informed that NIA had conducted raids at 16 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the said cases.

An India-Centric online propaganda magazine 'Voice of Hind' (VOH) is published on monthly basis with an aim to incite and radicalise impressionable youth by projecting a skewed narrative of imagined injustices in India to arouse a feeling of alienation and communal hatred. (ANI)

