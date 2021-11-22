J-K: NIA conducts searches in case linked to terrorism

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency conducted searches in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in connection with a case linked to terrorism, said the official statement.

"The raids were conducted in Srinagar and some other places," said NIA.



Further, details are awaited.

Earlier last week, two accused in Jammu and Kashmir terrorism conspiracy cases were arrested by NIA.

Those arrested have been identified as Rashid Muzaffar Ganaie and Nasir Mir, residents of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

