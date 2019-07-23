J-K: NIA conducts searches in connection with cross-LoC Trade

search?query=Srinagar">Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (search?query=NIA">NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at six locations in the state in connection with the ongoing investigation in the cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade case.

In search?query=Pulwama">Pulwama, the investigation agency conducted the search in Achgoza at the premises of Tanveer Ahmad Wani, who is the President of cross-LOC Traders Association.

Searches were also conducted in the Safakadal, Baimina and Parimpora fruit markets in search?query=Srinagar">Srinagar.

The search?query=NIA">NIA teams were accompanied by teams from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

During the searches, the team recovered incriminating documents including photographs and documents related to cross-LOC trade.

They also recovered electronic devices and other materials have also been seized.

The search?query=NIA">NIA is questioning the persons connected with the case.

Earlier in April, the Indian Government had decided to suspend all cross-LoC trade with Pakistan as the routes were being used by elements in Pakistan to push weapons, narcotics and counterfeit currency into India according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

On July 2 also, the search?query=NIA">NIA had issued summons to separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's grandson, Anees-ul-Islam, to appear before it in New Delhi on July 9 for questioning in connection with terror funding case.

search?query=NIA">NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have so far arrested dozens of businessman in the Valley and separatist leaders in connection with terror funding. (ANI)

