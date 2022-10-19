J-K: NIA files charge sheet against 12 in Sunjwan terrorist attack case

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against twelve accused persons including Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, in the Sunjwan Terrorist attack case, informed NIA in a press release.

As per the release, the charge sheet was filed in NIA Special Court, Jammu against the 12 persons in connection to a case related to the conspiracy hatched among Kashmir-based terrorist operatives, Pakistan-based handlers and terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

As a part of the conspiracy, two JeM terrorists infiltrated India through a tunnel. The release stated that the tunnel was excavated on the International Border in the area falling under BOP Chack Faqira in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.



The release further stated that the security forces intercepted the movement of the said terrorists and both terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the area of Sunjwan, Jammu.

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 115/2022 dated 22.04.2022 at PS Bahu Fort, Jammu and re-registered by NIA on 26.04.2022.

The accused have been identified as Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad Wagay, Mohammed Ishaq Chopan, Abid Mushtaq Mir, Masood Azhar Alvi, Rouf Asgar Alvi, Mohammad Mussadiq, Shahid Latif, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri Asif Ahmad Sheikh and two more slain terrorists against whom charge stands abated,

As per the investigation, the accused namely Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh, Bilal Ahmad, Mohammad Ishaq Chopan, Abid Mushtaq Mir, and Asif Ahmad Sheikh hatched a conspiracy with two freshly infiltrated Pakistani JeM terrorists and JeM leadership namely Moulana Masood Azhar Alvi, Abdul Rouf Asgar and launching commanders namely Mohammed Mussadiq, Shahid Latif, Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, in the furtherance of which they received, transported and provided logistic support to newly infiltrated JeM terrorists who entered into Indian territory to execute a suicidal attack on the security forces and other vital installations in Jammu region with a view to disrupting the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister of India on April 24, 2022, the release stated.

Further investigations are in progress in the case, the release stated. (ANI)

