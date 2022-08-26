J-K: NIA special courts in Baramulla, Anantnag directed to "expedite cases"

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 26 (ANI): The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday directed the NIA special courts in Baramulla and Anantnag to "expedite and take up on priority the cases under the NIA Act".

The court transferred all Civil, session trial cases except rape cases and NDPS cases that are pending in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge to the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge in the two districts respectively.



"In order to ease out the pressure from the NIA Courts, Hon'ble the Chief Justice has been pleased to transfer the Civil, Session trial cases (except Rape Cases) and NDPS cases pending in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, (MA Special Court), Anantnag to the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag for disposal in accordance with law," said an order from the office of the registrar at Srinagar.

"Similarly, Session trial cases, NDPS and Civil Cases are transferred from the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (NIA Special Court), Baramulla to the Court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Baramulla for disposal in accordance with the law," it further stated.

"The order further directed the NIA Special Courts, Anantnag and Baramulla to expedite and take up on priority the cases under NIA Act," the order added. (ANI)

