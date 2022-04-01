J-K: NIFT conducts artisan awareness workshop in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): With an aim to bring artisans to the mainstream markets, an artisan awareness workshop was conducted at the National Institute of Fashion (NIFT), Srinagar on Friday.

The two-month-long workshop was sponsored by the office of the Development Commissioner, Handlooms and Development Commissioner, Handicrafts under the Ministry of Textiles (Government of India).



The workshop focused on enhancing the operational efficiency and competitiveness of the artisans and weavers. Artisans interacted with the NIFT faculty and students for sharing the nuances of designs, market trends, branding and the use of social media for marketing.

"Purpose of the workshop is to hone the skills and improve the income sources of these tribal artisans. These artisans workers have prior experience of handling handloom and in the next two months, the institute will polish their skills in how marketing is done, and how to make better products. I hope this workshop will help them practically," Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Deputy Commissioner Budgam told ANI.



The workshop would serve as a catalyst in paving way for the artisans in the valley.

"We are teaching them product development as it is a skill upgradation programme. All of these participants have past experience of embroidery, what we are teaching them is how to make products and develop a wider range of options thus giving them an opportunity to earn better," said Nowsheen Qazi, the Course Coordinator.



The participants were also given information about various welfare schemes meant for the development of the artisan community.

"I am really happy to be a part of this workshop. It is going to help us build our future. Ranging from the latest machinery to the recent techniques, we have everything here. This was not possible at home where we only focused on embroidery. We really look forward to improving our skills," said a student, Shazia Jan. (ANI)