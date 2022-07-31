J-K: NITI Aayog CEO meets Lt Governor, discusses development works

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Parameswaran Iyer, CEO, NITI Aayog today met the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

During the meeting, the CEO, NITI Aayog and Lt Governor discussed a range of issues dealing with the development of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

The Lt Governor said that the UT government has taken steps to strengthen the democratic system at the grassroots level, public participation in the development process, inclusive, qualitative education, easy accessibility of public services, self-employment opportunities for the youth and taking industries to the block level for equitable development and ensuring that the benefits of the development reach the last person in the queue.



Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, Rakesh Ranjan, Mission Director, Aspirational District Programme and Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog were present during the meeting.

In June, the Union Government appointed retired bureaucrat Parameswaran Iyer as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the NITI Aayog for a period of two years.

Iyer replaced Amitabh Kant to become the new CEO of NITI Aayog and his term began on June 30, 2022, a Government notification said.

Prior to this, Kant served as the national secretary of the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), National Project Director of the Rural Tourism Project of UNDP, and Secretary - Of Tourism of the Government of Kerala. (ANI)

