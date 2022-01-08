J-K: No restrictions on movement for Yatris to Mata Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori Shrine

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): No restrictions on movement for Yatris to Mata Vaishno Devi and Shiv Khori Shrine, informed the district administration of Reasi on Friday.

"There shall be no restrictions on the movement of Yatris to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Shri Shiv Khori Shrine," the District Magistrate (DM) of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman, Charandeep Singh informed.

In an official order, it is stated that there will be a complete restriction of non-essential movement in the Reasi district between 9:00 pm to 6:00 am. All Dhabas, Restaurants in Katra and Ransoo village to function between 6:00 am to 11:00 pm.



"There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire jurisdiction of District Reasi from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am," the order read.

Keeping Yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and Shri Shiv Khori Shrine in view, it is further ordered that "All Dhabas, Restaurants and Eating Points falling within the jurisdiction of municipal limits of Katra and village Ransoo shall remain operational from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm." (ANI)







