Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh interacting with locals on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh interacting with locals on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

J-K: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh interacts with locals in Kupwara and Baramulla

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:25 IST

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Wednesday visited villages in Kupwara and Baramulla district and interacted with locals.
He also met the locals of Vilgam village in Kupwara district and Rampur and Boniyar villages in Baramulla district in a bid to promote a sense of security and well being among them.
The Army Commander also interacted with the people in North Kashmir where he apprised the villagers about the present situation and various security measures in place for their safety and security.
Security has been tightened in the region following the prohibitory orders issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:34 IST

J-K Governor calls Rahul Gandhi a 'political juvenile'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi behaved like a 'political juvenile' over Jammu-Kashmir issue, said state Governor Satya Pal Malik while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:30 IST

J-K Guv announces 50,000 jobs for youth

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday announced 50,000 government jobs for youth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:21 IST

Reports claiming government setting up GoM for J-K incorrect: Sources

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Government sources on Thursday denied reports claiming that it was setting up a Group of Ministers (GoM) to deal with issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:15 IST

Committee to prepare report on uniform Code of Conduct for MPs,...

New Delhi (India), August 28 (ANI): A committee of Speakers would be formed and a uniform code of conduct will be prepared based on its report to ensure smooth functioning legislatures free from disruptions and noisy scenesa, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:14 IST

Instead of questioning J-K status, Pak must answer human rights...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday hit out at Pakistan for questioning the status of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, stating the neighbouring country needs to set their own house in order and answer the abuse of human rights violations in its own land an

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:13 IST

Delhi: Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian Minister Matthew...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held a meeting with Australian Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator Matthew Canavan in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:59 IST

Railway to offer 25 per cent discount on select train tickets to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In order to fill vacant seats in AC Chair Car and Executive Class of some selected trains, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday announced a discounted fare scheme to be rolled out by the end of September.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:54 IST

Cong terms Javadekar 'Misinformation' minister, says he twisted...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday hit out at the union minister Prakash Javadekar for "twisting" Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Kashmir and termed the BJP leader "misinformation minister".

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:52 IST

Defence Minister Singh to visit Ladakh tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a visit to Leh on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:41 IST

UP: Rampur court dismisses Azam Khan's anticipatory bail plea in 29 cases

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In a big blow to Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan, the District Court here on Wednesday dismissed his plea seeking anticipatory bail in 29 cases registered against him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:40 IST

Rough sea conditions to prevail over Arabian Sea for next 3 days: IMD

Goa (Panaji) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the south-west and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea during next 3 days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 17:38 IST

Ex-NCP MLA Dilip Sopal, former Congress legislator Dileep Mane...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Dilip Sopal, the former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator, joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl