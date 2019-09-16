Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Monday visited forward locations in eastern Ladakh.
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Monday visited forward locations in eastern Ladakh.

J-K: Northern Army Commander visits forward areas in Ladakh sector

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:54 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Army Commander">Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Monday visited forward locations in eastern Ladakh and interacted with members of the 15th Finance Commission in the region.
Singh, who was accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, was briefed on the operational situation and readiness being maintained in the sector.
"Lt Gen Ranbir Singh interacted with the troops deployed at the forward locations and complimented them for their tenacity and dedication to duty in extreme terrain and in conditions of adversity. He urged them to continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army," an official statement said.
The Army Commander">Northern Army Commander interacted with the members of the 15th Finance Commission in eastern Ladakh.
The 15th Finance Commission team under the stewardship of Chairman NK Singh is on a visit to field formations in Northern Command, to gain first-hand knowledge about the challenges faced by the Indian Army in discharging their duties under extreme terrain and altitude conditions, according to the statement.
Amongst its many charters, the Finance Commission is also mandated to take stock of the requirements of the armed forces and assess the financial outlay required to meet the operational needs in terms of roads, infrastructure, weapons and equipment.
Singh apprised the members about the unique challenges faced by the forces in Ladakh sector.
The Army Commander">Northern Army Commander had a meeting with prominent members of the civil society including Professor P Stobdan, former Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and C Phonsog, first Vice-Chancellor of Ladakh University.
Issues related to civic developments post-declaration of Ladakh as an Union Territory were discussed during the interaction.
"The constructive and positive role played by Indian Army in the development of Ladakh and contribution in meeting the aspirations of locals were also discussed," the statement said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:04 IST

Centre enters into allotment agreement with WBPDCL over power generation

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Centre and the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) on Monday entered into an agreement regarding the allocation of coal blocks for the generation of thermal power, according to a press release.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:03 IST

India's action plan addresses cooling requirements across...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): India is among the first countries to launch a comprehensive Cooling Action plan, which provides long-term vision to address cooling requirement across sectors such as residential and commercial buildings, cold-chain, refrigeration, transport and industries, said Unio

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:00 IST

16 relief, 7 engineer teams deployed for rescue work in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A total of 16 relief and seven engineer teams have been deployed in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to oversee the rescue work in the flood-affected areas of the states, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:56 IST

RTI can be filed locally in J-K, Ladakh: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Right to Information (RTI) can be filed locally in the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh even after the new arrangement comes into existence from October 31.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:44 IST

CRPF celebrates Hindi Diwas, several competitions held

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated Hindi Diwas at its headquarters here on Monday, two days after it was officially observed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:36 IST

Law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape testifies in UP court

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The law student, who has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail, on Monday spend hours testifying before an Uttar Pradesh court in close hearing here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:36 IST

First trilateral exercise between navies of India, Singapore,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): A maiden trilateral exercise involving navies of Singapore, Thailand, and India commenced at Port Blair on Monday to bolster maritime relationships among three countries and enhance overall security in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:19 IST

Jolt to Yogi as Allahabad HC stays inclusion of 17 OBC castes in SC list

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In a setback to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in the state, the Allahabad High Court on Monday stayed the decision to include 17 Other Backward Castes (OBCs) in the Scheduled Castes (SC) list.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:18 IST

How long people of J-K will suffer restrictions if Centre fears...

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): In remarks that are likely to stir controversy, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Majeed Memon on Monday asked why the people of Jammu and Kashmir should suffer from restrictions if the Centre "fears mischief" by Pakistan in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:17 IST

Delhi: Make-up artist Billu Barber who helped people impersonate arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Police have arrested a man, known as Billu Barber, in connection with a case where a 32-year-old man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport for impersonating an 81-year-old man in an attempt to fly out.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:12 IST

India condemns drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, opposes...

New Delhi [India], Sep 16 (ANI): India on Monday condemned the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities run by Saudi Aramco, a state-owned oil enterprise which operates and controls the majority of the kingdom's refinery production and oilfields.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 21:58 IST

Jharkhand: Tabrez's wife threatens to commit suicide if Section...

Saraikela (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The wife of Tabrez Ansari, the man who was lynched in June, on Monday demanded the incorporation of Section 302 in the FIR lodged against his alleged murderers and threatened to commit suicide if her demand were not met.

Read More
iocl