J-K: Northern Army Commander visits forward areas in Ladakh sector

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): Army Commander">Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Monday visited forward locations in eastern Ladakh and interacted with members of the 15th Finance Commission in the region.

Singh, who was accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, was briefed on the operational situation and readiness being maintained in the sector.

"Lt Gen Ranbir Singh interacted with the troops deployed at the forward locations and complimented them for their tenacity and dedication to duty in extreme terrain and in conditions of adversity. He urged them to continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army," an official statement said.

The Army Commander">Northern Army Commander interacted with the members of the 15th Finance Commission in eastern Ladakh.

The 15th Finance Commission team under the stewardship of Chairman NK Singh is on a visit to field formations in Northern Command, to gain first-hand knowledge about the challenges faced by the Indian Army in discharging their duties under extreme terrain and altitude conditions, according to the statement.

Amongst its many charters, the Finance Commission is also mandated to take stock of the requirements of the armed forces and assess the financial outlay required to meet the operational needs in terms of roads, infrastructure, weapons and equipment.

Singh apprised the members about the unique challenges faced by the forces in Ladakh sector.

The Army Commander">Northern Army Commander had a meeting with prominent members of the civil society including Professor P Stobdan, former Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and C Phonsog, first Vice-Chancellor of Ladakh University.

Issues related to civic developments post-declaration of Ladakh as an Union Territory were discussed during the interaction.

"The constructive and positive role played by Indian Army in the development of Ladakh and contribution in meeting the aspirations of locals were also discussed," the statement said. (ANI)